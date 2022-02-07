Tuesday evening’s encounter between Newcastle United and Everton promises to be a high-octane affair at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe’s side desperately need to start picking up wins if they’re to save themselves from relegation, and with some new signings set to make debut, the atmosphere is bound to be electric.

Frank Lampard showed in 90 minutes against Brentford at the weekend that he knows how to set up a side, and Everton will provide formidable opposition.

Certainly more so that they would’ve done had former Toon manager, Rafa Benitez been in charge.

MORE: Liverpool want Barcelona star

Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett are likely to turn out for the Magpies for the first time on Tuesday, but one of Howe’s other January captures, Dan Burn, is likely to miss out, thanks to the most bizarre injury.

According to The Northern Echo, Burn has a toenail infection.

It’s unclear at this stage how long the former Brighton and Hove Albion man will be out for, though Howe will surely be hoping it’s sooner rather than later than he can call upon his services.

More Stories / Latest News Two Manchester United stars test positive for Covid Aren’t Nike jumping the gun with their treatment of Man United’s Mason Greenwood? TalkSPORT’s Laura Woods names the West Ham player she says is ‘brilliant’

In the meantime, the Magpies have it all to do as they look to preserve their English top-flight status.