Arsenal and Liverpool sent message over potential winger transfer

Arsenal and Liverpool have been sent a message over transfer target Christopher Nkunku as RB Leipzig plan to keep hold of him next season.

The exciting 24-year-old has been a top performer in the Bundesliga for some time now, and it makes sense that there are now plenty of transfer rumours linking him with bigger clubs.

Nkunku has been linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool in recent times, but the Premier League giants may want to take note of what Leipzig are saying about the Frenchman’s future.

Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff insists he sees top scorer Christopher Nkunku staying with the club this summer.

“He will also play with us next season because of course he is a very important player,” said Mintzlaff on Sky90 on Sunday . When asked, he added: “In football nothing is ever certain, but that’s our plan.”

Arsenal and Liverpool may have to look elsewhere for attacking midfield options, though they may also fancy their chances of tempting Leipzig into a sale.

Leipzig have often produced top talents down the years, but ended up selling them to bigger clubs eventually, and that might end up being the case again here.