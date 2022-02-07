Newcastle United are reportedly rivalling Chelsea for the transfer of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, according to trusted journalist Ryan Taylor.

The France international is set to be out of contract at the Nou Camp in the summer, and there was a strong effort from Chelsea to sign him towards the end of January.

Newcastle fans would surely love to see a big name like Dembele coming to St James’ Park, even if the 24-year-old hasn’t been at his best in recent times.

Dembele could also strengthen someone like Chelsea, but it may be that he’ll be more tempted by the big money on offer at St James’ Park, with the former Borussia Dortmund man likely to look for big wages that some teams might be less sure about paying.

There’s been growing talk of interest from Newcastle, which Taylor has now confirmed.

NUFC could well end up signing a player once valued at over £100million on a free.