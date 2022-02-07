The month of January was underwhelming for the most part for Tottenham Hotspur and their supporters.

It wasn’t until the last day of the window that any meaningful action took place, and some of the decisions made on deadline day by sporting director, Fabio Paratici, were labelled as strange by Antonio Conte according to Football.London, cited by Spurs Web.

That’s as maybe, but at least the North Londoners were able to move on some players that are destined never to play for the club again, rather than have them rotting on the sidelines.

MORE: Liverpool want Barcelona star

The Daily Mail, however, suggest that Paratici is already under pressure because of a second underwhelming window that including signing two players from his former club.

It’s also the case that, according to The Athletic , he was offering other European clubs the chance to loan or buy players, but which couldn’t have ever been considered to be worthwhile to any potential buyers.

The suggestion, clearly, is that Paratici isn’t up to the task in hand, and that has to be a worry for Conte in particular, and Daniel Levy more generally.

More Stories / Latest News Robbie Keane reveals Daniel Levy’s feelings on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte The real reason that Tottenham refused to sign Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele Bizarre injury could see one of Newcastle’s January signings miss out on debut v Everton

If the North Londoners are able to see out the season in good form and potentially secure themselves a Champions League berth for next season, the pressure will really be on for Paratici at that stage.

A third underwhelming window won’t cut it at the White Hart Lane outfit and he’s likely to be given the old heave-ho as a result.