The month of January was underwhelming for the most part for Tottenham Hotspur and their supporters.
It wasn’t until the last day of the window that any meaningful action took place, and some of the decisions made on deadline day by sporting director, Fabio Paratici, were labelled as strange by Antonio Conte according to Football.London, cited by Spurs Web.
That’s as maybe, but at least the North Londoners were able to move on some players that are destined never to play for the club again, rather than have them rotting on the sidelines.
MORE: Liverpool want Barcelona star
The Daily Mail, however, suggest that Paratici is already under pressure because of a second underwhelming window that including signing two players from his former club.
It’s also the case that, according to The Athletic , he was offering other European clubs the chance to loan or buy players, but which couldn’t have ever been considered to be worthwhile to any potential buyers.
The suggestion, clearly, is that Paratici isn’t up to the task in hand, and that has to be a worry for Conte in particular, and Daniel Levy more generally.
If the North Londoners are able to see out the season in good form and potentially secure themselves a Champions League berth for next season, the pressure will really be on for Paratici at that stage.
A third underwhelming window won’t cut it at the White Hart Lane outfit and he’s likely to be given the old heave-ho as a result.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
I fully understand What Conte say that is why I said on 28 January that Spurs and Levy are typical get new player at last minute which is not good health for club also Spurs should get Traore and Diaz at first week of Jan
Paratici talked last month about signing Deih Spence of Forest but did not takecaction that is other typical for Spurs
Spurs should get him.last week as he played very well yesterday against Leicester
Enough is enough with Spurs and Levy
It’s won’t cut it 3 windows how many has levy hitchen n co had n it still happens now I get hitchen is away thank f€U¥ until levy n enic goes this won’t change no matter who’s manger u could give it to the greatest mangers off all time Kloop pep etc n even they couldn’t do there job right with levy n enic around every coach n now players all say the same levy is the issue n he knows nuthing about football matters stop going n spending ur cash stay home boycott only way to makes plebs like levy n co to listen his hit them hard in the back account as they only care about making cash