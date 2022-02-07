Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has made a worrying claim about his team after another poor result in this disappointing season.

The Foxes were surprisingly thrashed 4-1 by Nottingham Forest yesterday as they were dumped out of the FA Cup, and Rodgers admits he’s noticed a change in his players.

See below as the Northern Irish tactician discusses a change in the levels of desire in his squad…

? "We lack that hunger." Brendan Rodgers questions why the Leicester City players have lost the hunger that once existed in the squad pic.twitter.com/wDjMcvCkkJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 7, 2022

Rodgers is generally very highly regarded for the fine work he’s done at the King Power Stadium, but it does seem like he’s currently struggling to get the best out of this side.

Leicester won the FA Cup last season with a dramatic 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final, but things just haven’t quite been the same for much of this campaign.