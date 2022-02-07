Video: Brendan Rodgers highlights the worrying change he’s noticed in his Leicester City players

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has made a worrying claim about his team after another poor result in this disappointing season.

The Foxes were surprisingly thrashed 4-1 by Nottingham Forest yesterday as they were dumped out of the FA Cup, and Rodgers admits he’s noticed a change in his players.

See below as the Northern Irish tactician discusses a change in the levels of desire in his squad…

More Stories / Latest News
“You can see the development” – Man United youngster praised after huge improvement on loan
Lionel Messi aims to take steps towards Barcelona return, Xavi would be open to transfer
Marc Overmars’ hopes of Arsenal return dashed as he leaves Ajax in disgrace

Rodgers is generally very highly regarded for the fine work he’s done at the King Power Stadium, but it does seem like he’s currently struggling to get the best out of this side.

Leicester won the FA Cup last season with a dramatic 1-0 win over Chelsea in the final, but things just haven’t quite been the same for much of this campaign.

More Stories Brendan Rodgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.