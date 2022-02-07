Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on a transfer swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo if he becomes PSG boss this summer.

There has been some talk of Ronaldo’s Manchester United future already being in doubt despite being less than a year into his second spell at Old Trafford since joining from Juventus last summer.

ESPN have suggested that the Portugal international’s future could hinge on whoever becomes the next Red Devils manager next season, while El Nacional have linked him with a possible return to Real Madrid.

Now Todo Fichajes are weighing in as well, saying that Zidane is keen to work with Ronaldo again as he prepares to possibly take over from Mauricio Pochettino at the Parc des Princes next season.

It could make sense for PSG to try signing Ronaldo at the moment, as they have Kylian Mbappe approaching the end of his contract, with Bild recently claiming he’d agreed on a move to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo could form part of a star-studded line up at PSG alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, with the 37-year-old perhaps understandably keen to try playing in another league after conquering England, Spain and Italy in his career so far.

It could also work out well for him to link up with Zidane again, with the French tactician seeming to get the best out of him when they were together in Madrid.

The pair worked together to deliver three Champions League final victories in a row between 2016 and 2018, and they might be the perfect combination to help take PSG to the next level as well.

This would be a blow for Real Madrid, who could benefit from re-signing Ronaldo as they arguably never really replaced him, while some United fans will also surely be disappointed if CR7’s second spell at the club ends up being short-lived.