Arsenal fans won’t be too pleased to see more talk of Bukayo Saka possibly sealing a transfer to Liverpool.

The England international is a huge talent and big fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium after proving one of their most successful academy graduates of recent times by rising up to become one of the most important players in the first-team.

Saka may now be at the point where a bigger move would appeal to him in order to further his career, and Liverpool have recently been linked as admirers of his by ESPN.

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips thinks Saka is good enough to go to Liverpool and potentially even be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking to Football Insider, the pundit suggested that Saka could enjoy plenty of success as long as he’s moulded in the right way, which could perhaps be taken to mean that he’d benefit from the expert guidance of someone like Jurgen Klopp.

“I think he’ll get better and better, Saka. He’s still a young kid, he’s done a lot already in his short career,” Phillips said.

“I think he’s an unbelievable talent and I think, moulded in the right way, he’ll turn out to be a top-class player.

“Whether he can go to Liverpool, if that was to happen, could he emulate what Salah’s done? It’d be very, very difficult for any player to do that.

“But he’s certainly got the attributes and qualities that he possibly could join Liverpool and replace Salah. Let’s not forget, Salah didn’t tear it up early on at Chelsea.

“For Saka, he’s developing all the time.”