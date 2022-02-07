When West Ham took on Kidderminster in the FA Cup on Saturday, no one in their right mind would’ve given the minnows a cat in hell’s chance of pulling off an upset against one of the Premier League’s form teams, with respect.

As the game panned out, it was the East Londoners that were hanging on for dear life.

In fact, Kidderminster were so good that if you weren’t aware of which team was which, you’d arguably have deduced that the hosts were in fact from the English top-flight and not their visitors.

Were it not for the injury-time intervention from captain, Declan Rice, West Ham would’ve been sent tumbling out of the world’s oldest cup competition in normal time.

Would that precise scenario have occurred it would’ve been, by a distance, the biggest-ever shock in the competition’s illustrious history.

Lightning would strike twice in the same game too, as, just as Kiddie thought that they were taking the game to penalties, Jarrod Bowen scored in injury time of extra time.

It was the cruellest of blows for the non-league outfit, and wouldn’t have been possible without Rice’s contribution.

Perhaps that’s why talkSPORT’s Laura Woods labelled the England midfielder as brilliant

“It was a brilliant performance by Declan Rice,” she said, cited by West Ham Zone.

“To step up and do it when those around you couldn’t, real heartbreak for Kidderminster.”

For all the debt of gratitude that his team-mates will have paid Rice after the game, it was another performance to get the Premier League’s big boys to sit up and take notice, and it can only be a matter of time before he moves on.