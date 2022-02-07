It was an interesting January transfer window for both Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona wide man, Ousmane Dembele.

The North Londoners looked as though they could go through the entire month without any significant movement taking place, however, a frantic last day saw a couple of new signings and a number of outgoings.

With almost all of Spurs’ eggs now being put in the basket for a Champions League placing at the end of the season, it was business that had to be done.

Dembele, on the other hand, went through a gamut of emotions during January.

Barcelona were believed to have made him an offer to stay but were eventually fed up with the player and his agent stalling so decided to send him to the stands as punishment.

MORE: Liverpool want Barcelona star

As the window began to wind down, there seemed to be a thawing on the players part.

Not to sign a contract with the Catalan club as that had been withdrawn, but to seek employment elsewhere.

Antonio Conte was credited with an interest, and The Athletic confirmed that was indeed the case.

However, things were never going to progress any further than that after Dembele’s wage demands were revealed.

According to ESPN, the French World Cup winner wanted to be paid £250,000.

More Stories / Latest News Bizarre injury could see one of Newcastle’s January signings miss out on debut v Everton Two Manchester United stars test positive for Covid Aren’t Nike jumping the gun with their treatment of Man United’s Mason Greenwood?

That would’ve placed him as the team’s highest earner, and on £50,000 more per week than current top earner, Harry Kane (£200,000 p/w).

Given there will be no transfer fee for Dembele in the summer, it will be interesting to see if Spurs go in for him again.