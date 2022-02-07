There’s no doubt whatsoever that Conor Gallagher has been one of the loan signings of the season.

Patrick Vieira clearly spotted something in the youngster that he believed he could work with at Crystal Palace, and that decision has certainly paid dividends.

He’s been so good, however, that Chelsea will be recalling him at the end of the season and, most likely, looking to integrate him into the Blues first-team squad.

Thomas Tuchel is known to be a fan of the player, and he’s certainly developed in South London.

Chelsea’s gain will be Palace’s pain, however, and it leaves Vieira looking for Gallagher’s replacement.

Although there’s still four months until the opening of the summer transfer window, it seems that the Frenchman already knows who he’d like to fill the void once Gallagher departs.

According to The Sun, Rangers star, Joe Aribo, is being targeted in a £10m switch.

By the summer, Aribo will only have a year left on his current deal with the Scottish giants, and should Vieira come forward with an offer, Rangers should be looking to take advantage.

Though Aribo has experience in England, it was at a lower level with Charlton.

With respect, it’s a big step up for the 25-year-old to make, though Vieira’s mind appears set on the player.

If he comes anywhere close to the success that Gallagher has enjoyed at Selhurst Park, he’ll quickly become a fan favourite too.