Some football players just don’t have the brains that they were born with, and not a week seems to go by these days without one causing controversy.

Recent West Ham signing, Kurt Zouma, has been caught on video slapping and volleying his cat around the kitchen, as well as throwing things at it.

The disgusting footage even appears to show the star trying to encourage a youngster to do the same.

Laughing can be heard throughout the video which certainly won’t impress David Moyes or anyone at the club.

Criminal charges for animal cruelty are almost certain to follow.

Absolutely despicable.