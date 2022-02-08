After a relatively poor Premier League season, and a humiliating FA Cup exit at the ends of Nottingham Forest, a cash injection at Leicester City wouldn’t go amiss.

The Foxes are already looking tired and disjointed, and we’re not even anywhere close to March yet, when the action really begins to hot up.

Brendan Rodgers can’t do anything about the signing situation until June at least, and by then, the Northern Irishman will surely hope that there’s enough cash in the kitty to be able to significantly alter the make up of the squad.

Luckily for him, and the other Premier League sides, help may be at hand in the form of a potential merger between broadcasters.

According to Leicestershire Live, football finance expert, Kieran Maguire, believes every English top-flight side will be quids in if a reported tie up between BT Sport and Discovery comes to fruition.

It’s reported that both companies have entered into exclusive talks about a merger, though it would appear that they are far from being concluded at this point.

DAZN were previously expected to enter into a partnership with BT but those negotiations weren’t concluded successfully.

Leicester will be hoping for a different outcome this time.