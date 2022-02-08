He’s still got it.

The way Alexis Sanchez struck the ball against Roma on Tuesday evening in the Coppa Italia was just sheer footballing brilliance.

The ball travelled like an Exocet straight into the top corner, and it was little wonder that he celebrated the goal so wildly.

Ever since leaving Arsenal, the Chilean striker’s career has gone steadily down hill in the main.

After bagging what is surely a goal of the season contender, perhaps he has finally turned the corner.

Pictures from ESPN