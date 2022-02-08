Arsenal could be down to the bare bones as five senior players could be set for transfers away

Arsenal reportedly face the prospect of losing as many as five first-team players in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners’ squad depth could take a real battering here as football.london report that Granit Xhaka is back on Roma’s radar ahead of next season, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah look set to leave at the ends of their contracts.

The report adds that Mohamed Elneny is also attracting interest and could move on, which perhaps makes sense after the Egypt international’s fine form at the Africa Cup of Nations, whilst playing less frequently for Mikel Arteta’s side this season.

Finally, Xhaka could be joined at the Stadio Olimpico by Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is currently on loan there for the second half of this season.

Roma could yet make Maitland-Niles’ move permanent, so all five of these players could be heading out of the Emirates Stadium at once.

This seems far from ideal for Arsenal, who are already a little thin in several departments after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club in January without any signings coming in.