Arsenal hilariously troll rivals Tottenham on their official online store

Arsenal have taken a hilarious little dig at their rivals Tottenham on their online store.

The Gunners have a long-running rivalry with Spurs, and it’s fair to say they’ve historically been the more successful of the two clubs, though it’s not really been a golden era at the Emirates Stadium for some time now.

Arsenal Direct are having some fun, though, with a little pop-up appearing when your shopping basket is empty, telling you it’s as empty as Tottenham’s trophy cabinet.

Needless to say, several Arsenal Twitter accounts have noticed this little feature and are absolutely loving it, with a few examples below…

Look at Arsenal shop basket ? Classic ?? pic.twitter.com/JcocfPHqpF — AFC Fan Token (@NicMerwe) February 8, 2022

Surely someone's hacked the official Arsenal shop ? pic.twitter.com/Y2ZKLikEuM — evan ? (@afcevan) February 8, 2022

Of course, Tottenham’s trophy cabinet isn’t completely empty, it’s just been quite a while since they added anything to it.

Spurs last picked up silverware with a League Cup final victory over Chelsea back in 2008, and they’ve since had to make do with a few runners-up medals.

Mauricio Pochettino notably guided them to the Champions League final in 2019, where they were beaten by Liverpool, and they also lost against Manchester City in last season’s Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal haven’t won much in recent times, but do at least have a few FA Cups in the bag since their last league title all the way back in 2004.