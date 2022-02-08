Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals how it felt to make his Barcelona debut

Former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram to send a message to Barcelona fans after making his debut for the club.

The Gabon international left the Gunners for Barca this January, and could end up being an exciting signing for the Catalan giants as they look to rebuild after a difficult few years.

It remains to be seen if Aubameyang will deliver the goods, as he’s not exactly been performing at the peak of his powers either for a while now.

Still, he’s a big-name signing for Barcelona and fans will no doubt be pleased to see that he’s happy to have finally pulled on the famous jersey…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (@auba)

Barcelona had a busy January, having also signed Ferran Torres and Adama Traore, while club legend Dani Alves also recently returned for a surprise second spell at the club, scoring in the recent victory over Atletico Madrid.

Aubameyang came off the bench against Atletico and fans will hope to see him make a real impact for Xavi’s side soon.