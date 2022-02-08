Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale reportedly had a deal in place to seal another transfer return to Tottenham when he becomes a free agent this summer.

The Wales international went back to Spurs on loan for a second spell last season, which came seven years after he first left north London for Madrid.

Bale has had a fine career at the Bernabeu, though he’s fallen down the pecking order in the last few years and it seems inevitable he’ll finally be on his way out of the club in the next few months.

According to El Nacional, Bale has had a deal in place to return to Tottenham for a third spell next season, in news which will surely come as a big surprise to most Spurs fans.

While Bale will no doubt remain something of a fan-favourite at Tottenham, the 32-year-old is surely no longer good enough to be playing week in, week out at Premier League level.

There has even been talk of Bale possibly retiring this summer, which seems more believable than him once again returning to Tottenham, given how much he seems to have fallen out of love with the game to focus on golf in his time in Spain.