Barcelona look set to deal Chelsea a double blow in the summer transfer market as they target two players associated with the club.

The first of these is Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen, who is out of contract with The Blues in the summer.

The second target of the Catalonian giants is Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, a player who has been heavily linked with Chelsea for a move next summer after the clubs interest was rebuked last summer due to the failed agreement on the valuation of the player.

Chelsea’s potential saving grace in this situation is that they are not the only players The Blaugrana are after in defence.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt is also a target for them in central defence, while they also want to bring in Jose Gaya as competition at left-back for Jordi Alba.

The report indicates Barca are ready to let go of three of their defenders in order to create the space necessary for these signings. With Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza and Samuel Umititi all on the clubs sell list.

Chelsea will need to recruit a couple of defenders in the summer considering they also look likely to lose Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpiliceuta in the same way as Christensen.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will need to move quickly if they want to bring in their main targets in defence during the summer, and move themselves into a position where they can catch Manchester City and forge ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League.