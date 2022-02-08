Eddie Howe to hand Newcastle United debuts to two January signings vs Everton

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly set to hand debuts to two of his January signings in the upcoming clash against Everton.

According to the Shields Gazette, the Magpies boss is set to start both Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett for the visit of Everton to St James’ Park this evening.

Newcastle fans will be itching to see Guimaraes in action in particular, with the highly-rated Brazilian joining the club from Lyon this January after also being linked with big names like Arsenal.

Newcastle also brought in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this winter as they enjoyed their first transfer window under their new owners, who bought the club from Mike Ashley earlier in the season.

NUFC supporters will surely be most excited by Guimaraes, however, with the 24-year-old looking like the kind of signing who could really take Howe’s side places in the long run.

All eyes will surely be on him if he is to make his Premier League debut this evening.