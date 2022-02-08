Burnley v Man United team news: Lingard and Ronaldo only make the bench for visitors

Tuesday night sees an intriguing match-up at Turf Moor, as rock-bottom Burnley host an underperforming Manchester United side in what has become, incredibly, a must-win game for both sides.

The Clarets, unusually under Sean Dyche, look doomed this season.

Their performances have been nothing like what we’ve come to expect and losing Chris Wood in the January transfer window won’t have helped their cause any.

That said, when Manchester United come to town, it’s always likely to put a spring in the step.

Dyche will have his charges well up for the match, and if the Red Devils approach this game with anything other than total focus and intensity, they’ll get a similar wake-up call to the one they had against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Intriguingly, despite his positive words on Jesse Lingard, United manager, Ralf Rangnick, still hasn’t seen fit to start with the attacking midfielder.

What does Lingard need to do to be able to get a starting spot now?

The other big surprise is that Cristiano Ronaldo has been relegated to the subs bench too.

Does that indicate a bit of bravado on United’s part? That they expect to win this one at a canter? Or is the Portuguese in need of a rest?

Whatever the reasons, those two decisions could be pivotal, particularly if United don’t come away with the three points.