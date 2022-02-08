Former Chelsea club doctor calls for action against West Ham’s Kurt Zouma for cat-kicking video

Former Chelsea first-team doctor Eva Carneiro has weighed in on the controversy surrounding West Ham defender Kurt Zouma today.

The France international is making headlines for all the wrong reasons at the moment after a video emerged online showing him kicking and slapping his pet cat at home in front of his kids, and seemingly relishing having it filmed on camera.

Unsurprisingly, Zouma has been criticised widely for his shocking behaviour, and it now seems a former Chelsea staff member is getting involved by calling for action to be taken against the ex-Blue.

So far, the 27-year-old has apologised for his actions and has been condemned by his club and the RSPCA, but Carneiro has tweeted that that’s not enough…

Simple really you are an animal abuser or you are not, you get something from causing suffering to a vulnerable living being that cannot defend itself or you don’t and ‘apologies’ and ‘condemnation’ won’t stop this @WestHam @KurtZouma ‘https://t.co/ot6jY6C3ks — Dr Eva Carneiro (@evacarneiro) February 8, 2022

It’s certainly unpleasant to see Zouma treating an innocent animal this way, and West Ham surely have to think very hard here about Zouma’s role in their first-team after this.

Zouma joined the Hammers from Chelsea in the summer and has performed well at the London Stadium, though there is no defending what he’s done here.