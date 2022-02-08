It’s fair to say that the 2021/22 Premier League season has been a hugely underwhelming one for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City.

That was even before they were absolutely humbled by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the weekend.

It’s almost as if Rodgers knew that might be coming, given that he’d recently been speaking about overhauling his squad at the end of the current campaign.

If anything, the debacle at the City Ground was everything the Northern Irishman had been alluding to, condensed into one 90 minute performance.

Frankly, it was awful, and if nothing else has sped up the process of squad regeneration.

It isn’t just on the pitch where there needs to be an upgrade either.

The Foxes have had far too many injuries of late, and so the confirmed signing of Ed Richmond per Training Ground Guru, will be of huge benefit.

Previously the head physio at Crystal Palace, Richmond will join a team in dire need of his expertise.

Whilst he may not be able to cure the ailments of those players already out any quicker, the hope from Rodgers’ point of view will surely be that there’ll be less injuries across the campaign, and any that can’t be avoided are dealt with much better and quicker than previously.

It’s arguable that the Foxes season has suffered precisely because of the first team’s injury record.