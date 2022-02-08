When news that Kurt Zouma had been using his pet cat as a football hit the headlines on Monday night, there was, rightly, widespread condemnation.

It came from all quarters, including from those in the game, some of whom suggested Zouma should be sacked by West Ham United.

It was the most despicable act, and the player will have lost a lot of friends and a lot of respect over it.

He’s old enough to know better, but this generation of people that’ll do almost anything to shock or get laughs… it’s like a return to the late Friday night programme from the 1990s, The Word.

There was always a section on the Terry Christian-hosted show where members of the public would do anything to get their five minutes of fame.

That’s come full circle now where those in the public eye are getting ever more dangerous in their bid to take things just that little bit further – for giggles and an upturn in social media follower count.

Both West Ham themselves as well as David Moyes had ample opportunity not to select him for Tuesday night’s game against Watford, but the Scot’s excuse before the game was that Zouma was one of the club’s better players and so was needed.

No hint of a genuine and fulsome apology has yet been forthcoming from the player either.

It’s a most unsavoury incident which West Ham and David Moyes succeeded in making much worse.

The lack of a moral compass from anyone in authority at the East London outfit speaks volumes.