Liverpool register interest in transfer of potential Mohamed Salah replacement

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool FC have reportedly registered an interest in a transfer deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala as his future remains up in the air ahead of the summer.

The Argentina international has had a fine career in Serie A, but it may be that he’ll be heading to the Premier League this summer if recent transfer rumours are to be believed.

Dybala’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the Daily Mirror claim Liverpool have registered their interest in signing the 28-year-old, who has also been linked with Tottenham in the recent past.

Liverpool could do with making another signing in attack, however, given the current situation with Mohamed Salah’s contract.

Paulo Dybala is being linked with Liverpool
More Stories / Latest News
Former Premier League ace threatens to “slap and kick” West Ham’s Kurt Zouma over cat-kicking video
Kylian Mbappe offers glimmer of hope to Liverpool over potential summer transfer
Premier League club expect strong interest in star trio, including Man United transfer target

Salah will be a free agent in summer 2023 and there doesn’t seem to have been much progress on tying him down to a new deal at Anfield.

Dybala could therefore be an important replacement in Jurgen Klopp’s attack, though of course fans will be hoping they can persuade Salah to stay.

Luis Diaz just joined LFC from Porto this January, and attacking players continue to be linked with the club, such as Leeds United’s Raphinha and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

More Stories Mohamed Salah Paulo Dybala

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.