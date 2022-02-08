Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has tweeted several angry messages aimed at West Ham defender Kurt Zouma after a video of him kicking his cat appeared online.

The Frenchman has issued a public apology over the video clips, which seem to show him kicking and slapping his cat in front of his children.

Zouma is undoubtedly going to earn big criticism over these vile clips, and it seems the footage really struck a chord with Kirkland, who has posted a series of angry tweets in response.

See below for screen shots of tweets from Kirkland’s official account, in which the former Reds ‘keeper threatens to kick and slap Zouma if he ever sees him face to face…

Kirkland also calls Zouma “scum” and a “coward” and wants to see him prosecuted for animal cruelty, sharing a UKChange petition…

While Kirkland’s anger is understandable, this slightly threatening language might not be the best idea for him and could also land him in trouble.

The 40-year-old played 45 games for Liverpool between 2001 and 2004, and also represented the likes of Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday before retiring from playing in 2016.

Kirkland also won one cap for England back in 2006, and has served as caretaker manager for Liverpool Women.