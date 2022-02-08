Former Premier League ace threatens to “slap and kick” West Ham’s Kurt Zouma over cat-kicking video

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has tweeted several angry messages aimed at West Ham defender Kurt Zouma after a video of him kicking his cat appeared online.

The Frenchman has issued a public apology over the video clips, which seem to show him kicking and slapping his cat in front of his children.

Zouma is undoubtedly going to earn big criticism over these vile clips, and it seems the footage really struck a chord with Kirkland, who has posted a series of angry tweets in response.

See below for screen shots of tweets from Kirkland’s official account, in which the former Reds ‘keeper threatens to kick and slap Zouma if he ever sees him face to face…

Kirkland also calls Zouma “scum” and a “coward” and wants to see him prosecuted for animal cruelty, sharing a UKChange petition…

While Kirkland’s anger is understandable, this slightly threatening language might not be the best idea for him and could also land him in trouble.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal, Tottenham & Newcastle lurking ahead of transfer battle over Premier League star
Video: Laura Woods tears into West Ham’s Kurt Zouma over “sickening” cat video
Liverpool register interest in transfer of potential Mohamed Salah replacement

The 40-year-old played 45 games for Liverpool between 2001 and 2004, and also represented the likes of Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday before retiring from playing in 2016.

Kirkland also won one cap for England back in 2006, and has served as caretaker manager for Liverpool Women.

More Stories chris kirkland Kurt Zouma

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.