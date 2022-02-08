Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Osasuna midfielder Jon Moncayola.

The Gunners now seem to be considering the impressive 23-year-old as an alternative to Arthur Melo, with Mikel Arteta a big fan of the La Liga-based star with a bargain release clause of just €22million, according to Todo Fichajes.

Arsenal missed out on signing Arthur from Juventus in January, so will surely look at other midfielders between now and the summer as Arteta could really do with strengthening that area of weakness in his squad.

Moncayola’s fine recent form is also said to have attracted interest from Atletico Madrid, according to Todo Fichajes, but it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can lure him to the Premier League instead.

In truth, if Moncayola wants to win trophies and play in the Champions League then he’d probably be better off at Diego Simeone’s side, but many players will find the lure of English football and the chance to live in London too hard to turn down.

Arsenal fans might be craving bigger names than this, but the Spain Under-23 international looks like a player with a big future who could end up being a smart signing considering his low price.