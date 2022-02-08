Leeds United are reportedly anticipating transfer interest from three of their star players this summer, including England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The likes of Raphinha and Illan Meslier are also mentioned as players Leeds may have to fight to keep, according to a report in The Athletic, and much of the piece focuses on how Brazilian winger Raphinha might fit in at several top clubs.

Phillips is another interesting talent, however, and it makes sense that he’s recently been linked with Manchester United by ESPN, with the Red Devils in the hunt for a top signing in central midfield this summer.

Phillips might not necessarily stand out as the best candidate out there, but he’s certainly shone at Elland Road and become a key player for Gareth Southgate’s England side as well.

The 26-year-old looks like he could do a job in a problem position at Old Trafford, so it will surely be interesting to Man Utd fans that Leeds are perhaps not entirely confident of keeping hold of him.

One imagines United might do well to take a look at Phillips’ team-mate Raphinha as well, however, with Jadon Sancho struggling this season while Jesse Lingard is set to be out of contract this summer.

It would be hugely controversial, however, for Leeds to sell their star names to one of their biggest rivals, though we’ve seen it before with Rio Ferdinand and Eric Cantona among those to swap Elland Road for Old Trafford.