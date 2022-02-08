Premier League club expect strong interest in star trio, including Man United transfer target

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly anticipating transfer interest from three of their star players this summer, including England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The likes of Raphinha and Illan Meslier are also mentioned as players Leeds may have to fight to keep, according to a report in The Athletic, and much of the piece focuses on how Brazilian winger Raphinha might fit in at several top clubs.

Phillips is another interesting talent, however, and it makes sense that he’s recently been linked with Manchester United by ESPN, with the Red Devils in the hunt for a top signing in central midfield this summer.

Phillips might not necessarily stand out as the best candidate out there, but he’s certainly shone at Elland Road and become a key player for Gareth Southgate’s England side as well.

Kalvin Phillips to Manchester United?
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United & Chelsea transfer target tipped as “future England captain”
Manchester City players blocked from entering bar for being too DRUNK
West Ham star Kurt Zouma apologises for shocking cat video as RSPCA condemn player’s actions

The 26-year-old looks like he could do a job in a problem position at Old Trafford, so it will surely be interesting to Man Utd fans that Leeds are perhaps not entirely confident of keeping hold of him.

One imagines United might do well to take a look at Phillips’ team-mate Raphinha as well, however, with Jadon Sancho struggling this season while Jesse Lingard is set to be out of contract this summer.

It would be hugely controversial, however, for Leeds to sell their star names to one of their biggest rivals, though we’ve seen it before with Rio Ferdinand and Eric Cantona among those to swap Elland Road for Old Trafford.

More Stories Illan Meslier Kalvin Phillips Raphinha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.