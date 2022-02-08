Video: Laura Woods tears into West Ham’s Kurt Zouma over “sickening” cat video

Laura Woods has launched a scathing attack on West Ham defender Kurt Zouma for his antics in a shocking video that has gone viral in the last few hours.

The former Chelsea man has since apologised for footage that shows him kicking and slapping his pet cat in front of his kids at home, and it’s gone down very badly with fans and pundits alike.

Woods, speaking on talkSPORT this morning, has admitted she hopes action is taken against Zouma, as the manner of the video, which she rightly describes as “sickening”, suggests the Frenchman has perhaps done this kind of thing before…

"What sort of a person are you to do something like that!?" "How can you treat a living creature like that? And in front of your kids!" "I dread to think what the kids watching him think is acceptable." Laura Woods hits out at Kurt Zouma for mistreating a cat.

Zouma has been a key player since joining West Ham this season, but fans surely won’t be at all impressed by his twisted behaviour here, whatever good he might have done on the pitch.