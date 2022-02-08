Nottingham Forest are into the fifth round of the FA Cup and fully deserve to be there after two fantastic performances against Arsenal and cup holders, Leicester City.

Both the Gunners and the Foxes were put to the sword at the City Ground in some style.

Whilst the club should rightly be celebrating the results and giving themselves a huge pat on the back for the way that they’ve been playing generally this season, it does mean that the vultures will start circling for some of their players.

One who has starred for them throughout their cup run as well as in the league isn’t actually their player at all.

Djed Spence is a loan signing from Middlesbrough and, as such, couldn’t have been transferred to another club this season.

That won’t stop Leeds being in the queue for his services in the summer, with Dean Jones suggesting that he would be perfect for the Elland Road outfit.

“Leeds was the other club I was told, so someone like Leeds, he fits in perfectly,” the transfer expert told Give Me Sport.

“But it comes down to the player and how he sees his ambition.”

Marcelo Bielsa is likely to have to go the extra mile to land the player, with other Premier League outfits looking at taking Spence at the earliest opportunity too.