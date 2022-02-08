Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a positive update on Mohamed Salah after his Egypt side suffered defeat to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds forward has been in sensational form at club level this season, but he didn’t quite have enough in him to help his country to international tournament glory this winter.

Liverpool fans will now be hoping that Salah can return to Anfield and make an impact straight away, with an important stage of the season coming up for Klopp’s side as they remain in contention for the Premier League title, the Champions League, the FA Cup, and have a Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at the end of this month.

Luckily, it sounds like Salah is in the right frame of mind, judging by these comments from Klopp, as quoted by Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer…

Klopp confirms Mo Salah is ready to play for Liverpool at Leicester on Thursday: "Mo is now back. He is very disappointed, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now. I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: 'I'm ready.' Haha!" #LFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) February 8, 2022

Klopp sounds optimistic about Salah’s mindset, and that should reassure the club’s fans, with the former Roma man a hugely important part of this side.

If Liverpool are to win major silverware this season, they’ll need a confident and focused Salah to get them over the line as he has so many times in the past.