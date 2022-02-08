Unfortunately for Manchester United, Harry Maguire showed once again just why he’s not suited for the central defensive role at the Red Devils.

Just a couple of minutes into the second half at Turf Moor, Burnley’s Wout Weghorst turned the defender with ease and then played a ball in behind for Jay Rodriguez to go on and score.

Maguire certainly had the opportunity to be able to make a sliding tackle before Rodriguez had the chance to get a shot away, but he appeared too scared to giveaway a penalty.

MORE: Liverpool’s classic transfer move

It was an awful piece of defending and it gave Burnley a lifeline with their first shot on goal.

Jay Rodriguez puts Man Utd to the sword and that could be a huge goal for Burnley! ? An unbelievable turn from new signing Wout Weghorst in the build-up… ? pic.twitter.com/zbc8N50Se0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and Sport TV