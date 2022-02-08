Video: Maguire to blame as Burnley equalise against Man United with first shot on target

Unfortunately for Manchester United, Harry Maguire showed once again just why he’s not suited for the central defensive role at the Red Devils.

Just a couple of minutes into the second half at Turf Moor, Burnley’s Wout Weghorst turned the defender with ease and then played a ball in behind for Jay Rodriguez to go on and score.

Maguire certainly had the opportunity to be able to make a sliding tackle before Rodriguez had the chance to get a shot away, but he appeared too scared to giveaway a penalty.

It was an awful piece of defending and it gave Burnley a lifeline with their first shot on goal.

