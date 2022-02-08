Manchester City players blocked from entering bar for being too DRUNK

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City players appear to have been too drunk to enter a bar in a video emerging online.

City trio Kyle Walker, Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish were stopped by security outside a bar, with some fans spotting them and filming the incident on their phone.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently dominating in the Premier League, but the Spanish tactician might not be too pleased to see the apparent antics of some of his most important players here…

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham star Kurt Zouma apologises for shocking cat video as RSPCA condemn player’s actions
Arsenal consider transfer swoop for La Liga star with bargain €22m buy-out clause
Manchester United discussed recalling exciting youngster from loan in January transfer window

Grealish seems in a particularly bad state here, which could be a real concern after the England international’s unconvincing form since his big-money move from Aston Villa last summer.

It will be interesting to see if City condemn this behaviour or if other details emerge about what went on here.

More Stories Jack Grealish Kyle Walker Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.