Manchester United reportedly considered recalling exciting young midfielder James Garner from his loan at Nottingham Forest during the January transfer window.

However, the Red Devils eventually decided against it as they felt it would be for the best for the 20-year-old to continue to play regularly for the rest of the season, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Garner looks like the latest in a long line of top talents produced by the Man Utd academy, and he seems to have really benefited from the experience he’s gained during his loan spell with Forest.

The England Under-21 international has really caught the eye in some big games this season, most notably in FA Cup victories over Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City.

It’s not too surprising that Garner’s form got himself onto United’s radar again this winter, but they probably made the right decision to let him carry on with what he’s doing in the Championship.

The Manchester Evening News suggest that Garner could have a role to play under whoever is the next permanent manager at Old Trafford, with changes in midfield seeming pretty likely.

Paul Pogba will be out of contract this summer, while Donny van de Beek’s future also looks uncertain after going out on loan. Elsewhere in midfield, Garner could also have a shot at replacing unconvincing performers like Nemanja Matic and Fred.