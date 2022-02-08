Leeds United star Raphinha has been nothing short of a revelation since joining them, prompting significant interest in him from a number of sources.

Such sources include high-profile clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham, with the latter making a formal bid for the Brazilian international during the January transfer window.

However, despite the interest from clubs which can offer him something more closely aligned to his career ambitions of playing European football and competing for trophies than what Leeds can at the moment, he has revealed that he is completely focused with his football under Marcelo Bielsa’s tutelage.

His agent, former Chelsea star Deco, also revealed a long-term plan surrounding his client back in 2021.

As quoted by the Mirror, he said: “Raphinha is happy at Leeds, and for sure the time will come to take the biggest leap in his career, to take a step forward.”

“Raphinha has a market and Leeds have high expectations, it was never a project in a hurry. He has ambitions to play at a higher level despite Leeds being in the Premier League. Things will happen naturally.”

Raphinha himself, a now five time capped Brazil international, also reinforced the rhetoric he would be staying with Leeds beyond at least the coming summer.

He told BBC Radio Leeds he left his contractual matters to his agent, and he was completely focused on making The Whites fans happy by providing goals and assists to their cause.

Leeds are currently 15th in the Premier League. An injury-hit first half of the season saw Raphinha often playing as one of the only available regulars, as the likes of fellow attackers Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo were forced out through injury.

Indeed Leeds have been in dire need of him, as without the 25-year-olds 10 goal contributions (eight goals and two assists) they would be rooted bottom of the table.

Raphinha would represent a strong acquisition for the three interested clubs mentioned.

He would add bundles of quality to each team. Initially he would be likely to provide squad depth at both Man United and Liverpool before progressing into a more regular starter for either, while at West Ham he would be likely to come straight into the team and improve the current starting xi, likely attempting to help them break into the top four.