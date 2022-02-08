Manchester United are looking like the favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji.

That is according to Sport1 reporter Patrick Berger, who is saying Akanji has rejected a new contract from Borussia Dortmund worth €9.5m a year in order to (potentially) pursue a move to United.

United could put a transfer into motion for the 26-year-old with a €30m valuation on the players head in the summer.

Manuel Akanji has rejected a latest offer of €9.5m salary p.a. to extend his #BVB contract (running until 2023), as we already reported. Been told Manchester United are very keen to sign him in summer. Price tag: €30m. Reunion at #MUFC with his buddy Jadon Sancho? ??? @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) February 8, 2022

Akanji, a 38-cap Switzerland international, is out of contract in 2023 and with the announcement of incoming Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule the club may deem they can get buy without his services in the coming season.

This means Akanji would be likely to reunite with former teammate Jadon Sancho at United, while the Englishman could also play a part in any potential between the two clubs.

United, are likely going to be in the market for a centre back this summer as well.

Eric Bailly could leave in a transfer away from the club along with Phil Jones, while Harry Maguire has deteriorated massively from his strong showings of form last season and at the European Championships with England.

Although these decisions will ultimately come down to whatever new manager United choose to employ going forward when Ralf Rangnick takes a place behind the scenes.