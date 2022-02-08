Kylian Mbappe offers glimmer of hope to Liverpool over potential summer transfer

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has offered Liverpool a possible glimmer of hope over a summer transfer after insisting he hasn’t yet agreed anything with Real Madrid or any other club.

The France international has most recently been strongly linked with a summer move to Real Madrid when his PSG contract expires, but Liverpool have also been talked up as suitors for him in the past.

Mbappe could be a dream signing on a free, with the 23-year-old already considered one of Europe’s most exciting talents for a few years now, ever since breaking onto the scene as a teenager at Monaco.

There’s no doubt Mbappe would be a Galactico signing for Real, though it seems he’s still focusing on the rest of the season with PSG before negotiating a move away.

“If I have made a decision over my future? No,” he told Amazon Prime Video.

“Playing against Real Madrid changes a lot of things. Although I have the freedom to do what I want in this moment, I am not going to speak with a rival or do that type of thing.

“I am concentrated on winning against Real Madrid. And then we will see what happens.”

Liverpool face a worrying situation over Mohamed Salah, who is yet to sign a new deal as he approaches the final year of his current Reds contract.

Mbappe would be an ideal replacement if Salah were to move on, while LFC could also do with thinking about replacing ageing duo Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.