It seems as if Brendan Rodgers isn’t wasting any time in positioning Leicester at the head of the queue for certain talented stars this summer.

After an horrific showing against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the weekend, the Foxes’ problems were laid bare in front of a TV audience of millions.

It’s clear that something has to change, and to that end Rodgers look as though he’s going to raid one of his old clubs.

After the recent Old Firm game, Ally McCoist labelled one Celtic player ‘outstanding’ according to HITC.

In fact, for many he was the man of the match even though he didn’t grab the headlines on the night. They went to two-goal Reo Hatate.

Croatian full-back, Josip Juranovic, at 26 years of age and an expected transfer fee of around £12.5m according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go podcast and cited by The Boot Room, would be a perfect addition to a Leicester side that have struggled in defence.

Should Celtic decide to let him go at that price, it means they will have made a profit of £10m in just one year.

Although it would deprive Ange Postecoglou of one of his better players, he could do a lot with that type of transfer spend in the summer.

There’s little doubt that Juranovic could cut it in the Premier League and he’s sure to jump at the chance if it’s offered.