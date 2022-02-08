Manchester United had already had one goal ruled out for offside against Burnley, before Paul Pogba rifled home the opener at Turf Moor.

The goal owed much to the movement of Luke Shaw down the left-hand side, after he was allowed to run unchecked to the byline, and given the chance to pick out an unmarked Pogba in the penalty area.

MORE: Liverpool’s classic transfer move

It was criminal defending from the hosts, and it got the finish that it deserved when the Frenchman leathered it into the top corner.

Paul Pogba gives Man Utd the lead against Burnley! ? The away side work their way down the left brilliantly, before an emphatic finish from the Frenchman! ? pic.twitter.com/eCXlwwwF35 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and Premier League