Video: Paul Pogba lashes home opener for Man United after brilliant work from Luke Shaw

Burnley FC Manchester United FC
Manchester United had already had one goal ruled out for offside against Burnley, before Paul Pogba rifled home the opener at Turf Moor.

The goal owed much to the movement of Luke Shaw down the left-hand side, after he was allowed to run unchecked to the byline, and given the chance to pick out an unmarked Pogba in the penalty area.

It was criminal defending from the hosts, and it got the finish that it deserved when the Frenchman leathered it into the top corner.

Pictures from BT Sport and Premier League

