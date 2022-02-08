Barcelona were reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane last summer.
According to journalist Sique Rodriguez on SER Catalunya, as translated by Fichajes, Barcelona took a strong interest in signing Mane, with Lionel Messi supposedly a fan of the Senegal international.
There’s no doubt that Mane has been a world class performer in his time at Anfield, but you’d think Barcelona might be a bit more cautious about pursuing such a deal again after getting so badly burned when they signed Philippe Coutinho from the Reds.
As noted by BBC Sport‘s report on the deal at the time, Coutinho cost Barca a staggering £142million in total, and though it seemed like a good idea at the time, it didn’t work out for the Brazil international at the Nou Camp.
Coutinho never showed the kind of form that made him such a hit at Liverpool in his time with Barcelona, and perhaps Mane would have been another surprise flop.
We’ll never know now, and LFC fans will certainly just be relieved that they kept hold of the important 29-year-old.
Liverpool fans will hope Barcelona don’t come back for more of their star players again, even if in Coutinho’s case it allowed them to spend his transfer fee on big signings like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho.
So Barca still owe Liverpool for Coutinho (£38m still owed from my last look) so why we would sell any player to them? To sell Mane we would have to have an instant outstanding Left Wing, but we or should I say FSG and Henry will only spend money they make, won’t plough their own money into the club, so if Mane is to be sold they can Gavi who Klopp wants in the opposite direction so we have a player and I’m reckoning as they have wanted him for 2 seasons… around £120m upfront I would say should do it
grass is not green on the continental side as Barcelona discovered with Coutinho he wasted his career at Barcelona, LFC are on same scale and are one of the Biggest clubs in the world and is run on much better scale financially then Barcelona who are 1 billion in dept, their spending policy is one of the WORST in world football just look at Lionel Messi !