Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has been a star performer at the King Power Stadium for some time now, and it seems he could have a long list of suitors in for him this summer.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are looking to strengthen in midfield, and could turn to Tielemans if they cannot sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

The report notes, however, that it might be tricky for Los Blancos to get a deal done for Tielemans due to so much Premier League interest in the 24-year-old.

Don Balon name Arsenal, Spurs and Newcastle as the teams chasing Tielemans, and there’s no doubt he could be a superb signing for any of those sides.

Mikel Arteta looks in need of someone to come in as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, and Tielemans looks like he’d be a fine fit at the Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham would also do well to land Tielemans and give Antonio Conte a better squad of players to work with after he inherited a challenging job when he took over earlier this season.

For those two clubs, however, it would surely require Champions League football to lure Tielemans to north London, whereas Newcastle might look like the more convincing long-term project.

The Magpies were bought by wealthy Saudi backers earlier this season and now have the resources to become a major force in the game in the next few years.

Tielemans could be a terrific signing to give that project life, and it’s easy to see how that might be tempting for the former Monaco man as he considers his next move.