The good thing about having a manager with a decent record behind him is that it’s a lot easier to attract talent.

Even in Tottenham Hotspur’s case when you haven’t won anything for over a decade.

That’s the pull that Antonio Conte has at White Hart Lane. Players want to work with him and for him. Players that are serial champions themselves.

If Spurs are going to be seen in future as serious contenders for the top titles, then they are going to have to aim for a certain calibre of player.

Their sights have to be higher than previously too.

Yes, that means spending money, but then the question must arise as to exactly what is it a club wants if they’re not willing to back their manager to the hilt.

Are they expecting miracles?

One player who has won titles wherever he’s been is Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal.

La Tercera, cited by Sport Witness, note that the North Londoners are now going to make a conscious effort to sign a player that Antonio Conte loves.

Having already worked with him at Inter and Juventus, the Spurs manager knows exactly what to expect from the Chilean who, it’s reported, has his bags packed.

Age certainly hasn’t wearied him, and the fearsome competitor that he remains is just what the doctor ordered at White Hart Lane.

He’s ideally suited to the Premier League and will surely become a fan favourite in a short space of time.