Video: Trippier takes the roof off of St. James’ Park with stunning free-kick for Newcastle against Everton

Everton’s Jordan Pickford really should’ve known better than to show Kieran Trippier which side to place his free-kick.

Pickford will have known all about the Newcastle right-back’s prowess with a dead ball from their time with England.

However, the lack of a fully closed wall offered Trippier the gap he needed to bend a powerful shot home to take the game away from the Toffees and hand the Magpies a much-needed three points.

It was a fitting end to a great game from Eddie Howe’s side.

