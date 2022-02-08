Everton’s Jordan Pickford really should’ve known better than to show Kieran Trippier which side to place his free-kick.

Pickford will have known all about the Newcastle right-back’s prowess with a dead ball from their time with England.

However, the lack of a fully closed wall offered Trippier the gap he needed to bend a powerful shot home to take the game away from the Toffees and hand the Magpies a much-needed three points.

It was a fitting end to a great game from Eddie Howe’s side.

Kieran Trippier, that’s brilliant! ? A lovely free-kick right into the bottom corner ? Newcastle open up a two-goal lead and the stadium has erupted! ? pic.twitter.com/r42Of5gSrJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and Premier League