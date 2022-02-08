In what was a must win Premier League clash for both sides, there was no quarter asked or given by Newcastle and Everton’s players.

Both managers will have been delighted with the commitment shown, albeit Eddie Howe will be much the happier of the two managers given the eventual 3-1 home win.

Howe is lucky that he managed to watch the end of the match from the sidelines.

During the game, Séamus Coleman, admittedly after a little nudge, cleaned Howe completely out.

At least the Newcastle manager saw the funny side.

Séamus Coleman taking no prisoners, as Eddie Howe has just found out! ? pic.twitter.com/bXmJf5miS2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport