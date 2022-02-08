Video: Jarrod Bowen fires West Ham ahead with help of lucky deflection

Jarrod Bowen has broken the deadlock for West Ham United against relegation battlers Watford, getting a bit of luck on the way.

Picking up the ball from an acute Manuel Lanzini pass through the lines, Bowen carried the ball towards goal unopposed and was subsequently able to get a shot off on the edge of the area.

His shot was fairly tame but a wicked deflection directed it beyond goalkeeper Ben Foster and into the other corner of the net, leaving the stopper with no chance.

With results elsewhere going their way as it stands, they of Manchester United and into the top four.

The game has been overshadowed by the selection decision of David Moyes to play Frenchman Kurt Zouma after videos emerged online earlier today where he appeared to kick and slap his pet cats.

