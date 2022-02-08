Mason Holgate and Jamaal Lascelles seem to be playing the roles of a pair of protagonists in a TV show after both were directly involved in own goals.

To begin with, Holgate latched onto a loose ball from a free-kick and shot the ball towards goal. His subsequent shot was cleared away from the line but the clearance only found its way to Lascelles, who was unfortunate enough to be in the way as the ball ricocheted back off him and into his own net.

Just one minute later though, Lascelles redeemed himself and thundered a header onto the cross bar with the rebound then hitting Holgate on the leg and condemning him to the same fate as his defensive counterpart.

The game is now at half-time with both teams needing the points in order to steer themselves away from relegation.

You can watch the full videos below.

An electric couple of minutes at St James' Park! ???? After scoring an own goal at his own end, Jamaal Lascelles forces Mason Holgate's error moments later to tie the game at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/DsockUl6hx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

