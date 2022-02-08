Newcastle United’s record signing Joelinton has somewhat reinvigorated his career under Eddie Howe, but it is clear to see why he no longer plays striker.

With the game level and approaching the end of the first-half, tricky winger Allan Saint-Maximin managed to get to the byline and cut the ball back straight into the Brazilian’s path.

However, his momentum had taken him slightly beyond the ball and upon trying to correct this to strike the ball he lost his footing.

This resulted in him slipping as he made contact with the ball and the ball consequently hitting him in the face to squander a golden opportunity to score a goal at the end of the half.

Newcastle did go on to win the game thanks to goals from Ryan Fraser and Kieran Trippier, goals which claw The Magpies out of the relegation zone, at least until Norwich City play.

Since joining Newcastle in 2019 from Hoffenheim, Joelinton has often struggled to be the main source of goals at the club, with a record of just 11 goals in 102 appearances.

