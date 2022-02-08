Newcastle United look set to start their post-January season well after Ryan Fraser fired the hosts ahead against Everton.

Frank Lampard’s side had gotten off to the perfect start thanks to an own goal from Jamaal Lascelles, but things unravelled within a minute as the Newcastle defender forced an own goal from Mason Holgate to level the scoring.

It was Eddie Howe’s side which drew next blood, as one of the players from his former club Bournemouth hit the ball over the line with a scruffy volley after Everton’s defence failed to clear Allan Saint-Maximin’s cutback.

Newcastle will not care though as the goal pulls them out of the relegation zone.

You can watch the full video below.

That could be MASSIVE for Newcastle! ?? Ryan Fraser scrambles the ball home to put the home side ahead against Everton! Allan Saint-Maximin has been a serious problem all evening ? pic.twitter.com/Qwd0wm75XU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

Pictures from the Premier League and BT Sport