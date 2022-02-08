West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has issued an apology after a video emerged of him kicking and slapping his cat in front of his children.

The Frenchman joined the Hammers from Chelsea in the summer and has performed well for David Moyes’ side, though he’s now in hot water over this bizarre video.

Zouma insists it was a one-off incident, but that hasn’t stopped his club and the RSPCA condemning his shocking behaviour.

“I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video,” Zouma said. “I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy.

“They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again.”

A West Ham statement said: “West Ham United unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

Animal welfare charity RSPCA released a statement of their own saying: “This is a very upsetting video. It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”