West Ham United manager David Moyes has defended the selection of central defender Kurt Zouma.

Zouma, a summer signing from London rivals Chelsea, has been the subject of criticism today after a video emerged online which appeared to show him abusing his pet cats.

While many expected him to be axed from the line up tonight against Watford as a way of punishment for his actions, Moyes has chosen to persist with the Frenchman at the core of his defence.

Speaking to BT Sport prior to the game, he justified the selection by saying: “he is one of our better players.

“It is certainly ongoing and the club are dealing with it.”

The game between West Ham and visitors Watford is currently at a stalemate at half-time, but Zouma has had a frosty reception from both sets of fans to say the least.

Essex Police have opened an investigation into the videos which appeared online, after Surrey Police deemed the investigation was not within their catchment area.

The 27-year-old has made 15 appearances this season, including 12 in the Premier League.

He likely would have made more but a hamstring injury in December left him sidelined along with Angelo Ogbonna, leaving The Hammers with a miniature defensive crisis over the most hectic period of the season.