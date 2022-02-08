West Ham United are reportedly ready to axe Kurt Zouma from their squad to take on Watford in the Premier League tonight in what is surely the right call after the shocking video footage of him kicking and slapping his cat.

The France international has apologised for his behaviour, but it looks like he will end up facing further action as the Evening Standard now state that he’s unlikely to play any part for the Hammers in their match this evening.

Zouma had been a solid performer for West Ham this season, and also previously showed his quality during his time at Chelsea, but the footage of him treating his pets so cruelly was certainly disturbing to see.

The Standard note that West Ham are even facing calls to sack Zouma, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

The police will not be investigating the incident, according to the report, but some might question if that’s the right call.

The RSPCA, however, will be looking into it, and it’s important for West Ham to send the right message by dropping Zouma for the time being.